SPANISH GOVT ATTEND CITIZEN’S RIGHTS COMMITTEE MEETING IN GIBRALTAR

The Government of Gibraltar yesterday hosted a meeting of the Committee on Citizen’s Rights which was created when the UK and Gibraltar left the European Union.
The official-level meeting included representatives of the Gibraltar Government, the Government of the United Kingdom and the Government of Spain along with its regional and local authorities.
Discussions were conducted in a positive and constructive manner and covered a number of subject areas related to our EU departure, says Govt.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
01-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR