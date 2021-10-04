WHAT THE CHIEFS OF DEFENCE CONCLUDED

a. The concept of a small garrison, relying on the deterrent posed by the presence of British troops, is still valid.b. The existing garrison is, in present circumstances which are unlikely to improve for some time, insufficient for its task. There is danger, unless it is increased, that the Spaniards could achieve a swift and almost blood-less success. Means should, therefore, bo found to improve its capabilities.c. Major reinforcements would be necessary if a full scale Spanish attack on Gibraltar were ever to become more likely.We recommend that this Note should be used as the basis for a reply to the Foreign Office, and that the Governor and Commander-in-chief Gibraltar should be invited:a. To initiate a formal request for such reinforcements to the garrison as he now believes to be necessary.b. To prepare a Commander's Concept for the defence of Gibraltar against major Spanish attack, stating the forces he would require, based on guidance drawn from this Note. This concept will, in due course, form the basis of a contingency plan.

