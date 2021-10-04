THEN AND NOW

by MEGAN STRINGER Carmen Gomez has been the PANORAMA’s well-known columnist for almost a decade, and in 1970 was the 8th person to win the title of Miss Gibraltar. The 72-year-old has led an extremely interesting life, and has been involved in the acting industry for over 25 years, featuring in Dr. Watson and the Darkwater Hall Mystery (1974), Doctor Who (1963) and The Aphrodite Inheritance (1979). She has also taken part in many theatre shows locally and in England.

Before participating in the pageant, Ms Gomez was the presenter for a children’s TV programme called ‘Romper Room’. However, as she always wanted to pursue acting, in hopes of gaining contacts for her future career, Carmen decided to enter Miss Gibraltar, which she later won.The Miss Gibraltar 1970 pageant was held in St Michael's Cave and in her book ‘Memories Bound Up With Life’, Carmen describes remembering trying to control her nerves whilst coming down the stone steps that led to the stage, whilst at the same time attempting to avoid drops of rainwater that were falling. After winning the title she flew to London, and the Miss World took place at the Royal Albert Hall.Talking about the Miss World pageant, she said: “It was interesting and I had a good time, as it was something I’d never done before. You are very pampered along the way.”“After I did that I came home, and I had a very good experience. I call it another chapter in my life, I went from chapter to chapter.”

