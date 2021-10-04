Home » Gibnews » THEN AND NOW
THEN AND NOW
Monday, October 4, 2021
Before participating in the pageant, Ms Gomez was the presenter for a children’s TV programme called ‘Romper Room’. However, as she always wanted to pursue acting, in hopes of gaining contacts for her future career, Carmen decided to enter Miss Gibraltar, which she later won.
The Miss Gibraltar 1970 pageant was held in St Michael's Cave and in her book ‘Memories Bound Up With Life’, Carmen describes remembering trying to control her nerves whilst coming down the stone steps that led to the stage, whilst at the same time attempting to avoid drops of rainwater that were falling. After winning the title she flew to London, and the Miss World took place at the Royal Albert Hall.
Talking about the Miss World pageant, she said: “It was interesting and I had a good time, as it was something I’d never done before. You are very pampered along the way.”
“After I did that I came home, and I had a very good experience. I call it another chapter in my life, I went from chapter to chapter.”
