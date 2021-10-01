Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 76 (72: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5379 (+2)Self-isolation: 102Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 80,515 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,952Vaccines done (second dose): 39,6301st Booster: 5

There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

One case is a visitor aged 50-55 whose vaccination status is to be confirmed

4 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60.

1 Unvaccinated individual

5. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

