Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 1st October 2021
Total tests done: 362,325
Test results pending: 68
Test results received: 362,257
Confirmed cases: 5555 (+6)
Active cases: 76 (72: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5379 (+2)
Self-isolation: 102
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 80,515 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,952
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,630
1st Booster: 5
There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
One case is a visitor aged 50-55 whose vaccination status is to be confirmed
4 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
1 Unvaccinated individual
5. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
