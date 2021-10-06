Stress within Care Agency ‘Deeply concerning’ says union

Unite, the union, says that the results of the Union’s stress survey are deeply concerning. And add: “For the last six weeks we have distributed stress surveys for staff to complete due to the growing concerns of staff stress levels and staff feeling demoralised. The results of this survey from our members have shown that staff are feeling incredibly under pressure with 85% of survey respondents stating they feel stressed whilst at work.

When asked to rate stress levels between 1-5, with five indicating the highest levels of stress, 81% of respondents stated that a lack of control over their work rated between 3-5 on the scale. In addition, 56% of respondents believed within the Care Agency there was a failure to recognise achievement of staff which was a cause for increased stress and anxiety levels whilst working. Unite believes that staff who have been on the frontline supporting the most vulnerable in our community should be correctly recognised for their efforts as well as for the benefit of the service they provide. Going forward it is clear that a lot of work needs to be done to address the staff concerns in the interest of both staff welfare as well as the service users they care for.

06-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR