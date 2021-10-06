Frontex out of the way, but both sides are still not in a final, definitive embrace

THE 13-POINT UK/GIBRALTAR POSITION THAT PAVES THE WAY

Although the visible Frontex impediment is out of the way, this does not necessarily mean that both sides are now in a final and definitive embrace. To marry the two sides may still be problematic, because a cursory reading of the two positions evinces serious differences of opinion.

As so far explained, Spanish police will not control border, airport and port movements, it will be Frontex which is an EU police. Even the question of the wire fence could lead to a political punch-up, as the Spaniards keep saying that the actual fence will be physically removed, while people in Gibraltar see the actual fence as a demarcation of sovereignty.