Frontex out of the way, but both sides are still not in a final, definitive embrace
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - 09:24 Joe Garcia
What about the New Year's Eve framework agreement which is our position? There is a joint UK-Gibraltar approach to the upcoming negotiations with the EU. In fact, there are 13 salient points - and there are those who reckon that 13 is an unlucky number...
The framework for this treaty was agreed with Spain on 31st December 2020, welcoming the constructive and forward-looking approach taken by the Spanish Government in these negotiations, and reiterating their commitment to continue this next phase in the same spirit of shared partnership.
