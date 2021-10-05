Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 84 (81: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5405 (+6)Self-isolation: 106Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 80,977 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematicsampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing activecase.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,953Vaccines done (second dose): 39,6411st Booster: calculation errors are being rectified in relation to this statistic

There are 11 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

7 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20

2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65

3. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35

4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-59

5. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80

6. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20

7. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80

4 unvaccinated individuals

8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20

11. Unvaccinated resident aged 70-75

06-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR