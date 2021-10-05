Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 84 (81: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5405 (+6)
Self-isolation: 106
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 80,977 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic
sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing active
case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,953
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,641
1st Booster: calculation errors are being rectified in relation to this statistic
There are 11 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
7 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20
2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65
3. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35
4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-59
5. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80
6. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20
7. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80
4 unvaccinated individuals
8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20
11. Unvaccinated resident aged 70-75
