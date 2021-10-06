Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 83 (79: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5414 (+9)
Self-isolation: 105
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 81,302 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,953
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,653
1st Booster: 47
There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
One case is a visitor aged 20-25 whose vaccination status is to be confirmed.
5 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
1 Unvaccinated individuals
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
