Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 83 (79: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5414 (+9)Self-isolation: 105Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 81,302 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,953Vaccines done (second dose): 39,6531st Booster: 47

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

One case is a visitor aged 20-25 whose vaccination status is to be confirmed.

5 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

1 Unvaccinated individuals

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

