Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - 15:28
Wednesday 6th October 2021
Total tests done: 366,288
Test results pending: 36
Test results received: 366,252
Confirmed cases: 5597 (+7)


Active cases: 83 (79: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5414 (+9)
Self-isolation: 105
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 81,302 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,953
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,653
1st Booster: 47

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

One case is a visitor aged 20-25 whose vaccination status is to be confirmed.

5 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

1 Unvaccinated individuals
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

