Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 90 (86: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5416 (+2)Self-isolation: 109Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 81,525 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,953Vaccines done (second dose): 39,6711st Booster: 140

There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

6 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65.

3 Unvaccinated individuals

7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

