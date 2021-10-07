Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Thursday, October 7, 2021 - 14:39
Thursday 7th October 2021
Total tests done: 367,177
Test results pending: 36
Test results received: 367,141
Confirmed cases: 5606 (+9)


Active cases: 90 (86: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5416 (+2)
Self-isolation: 109
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 81,525 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,953
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,671
1st Booster: 140

There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

6 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65.

3 Unvaccinated individuals
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

