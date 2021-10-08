Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 88 (84: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5420 (+4)Self-isolation: 103Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 01Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 81,670 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,955Vaccines done (second dose): 39,6831st Booster: 272

There are 2 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

1 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50.

1 Unvaccinated individual

2. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

