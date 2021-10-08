Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 8th October 2021
Total tests done: 368,046
Test results pending: 78
Test results received: 367,968
Confirmed cases: 5608 (+2)
Active cases: 88 (84: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5420 (+4)
Self-isolation: 103
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 01
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 81,670 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,955
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,683
1st Booster: 272
There are 2 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
1 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
1 Unvaccinated individual
2. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
