Minister Cortes gets hot under the collar when criticized on public finances or anything else
Roy Clinton, the spokesman for Public Finance, said: “I appreciate that the Minister for Education Mr John Cortes is liable to get hot under the collar when criticized on public finance issues or on anything else for that matter. But he will forgive me for not accepting his criticism given he was the Minister responsible for being £1.3 million over budget on delivering a mere patch of grass. It is my job in opposition to scrutinize the use and misuse of public funds as much as this Government wants to hide behind legal structures and pretend it is not borrowing and spending beyond its means.
