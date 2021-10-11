STAMPede at the border ‘as bridging measures discriminate against British citizens while EU citizens pass freely using ID cards’

The Gibraltar Government confirmed on Wednesday a ‘change in posture’ by Spanish authorities following the introduction of new UK immigration controls for EU citizens. Seemingly in retaliation, under EU protocol, Spanish authorities are stamping the passports of UK nationals holding blue I.D cards as they cross the border. GBC claimed last Thursday it was told by the Spanish Ministry for the Interior that ‘no changes’ had been effected at the Gibraltar frontier.“It claims passports of British nationals who are holders of blue ID cards are not being stamped,” a GBC report said. “The Ministry says it has double-checked the information with the Policia Nacional and again reiterated last night that no changes have been introduced and that no passports are being stamped.”

11-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR