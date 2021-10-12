Picardo optimistic to find a route to a treaty

The first day of talks between the United Kingdom, together with Gibraltar, and the European Union on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the EU took place this afternoon in Brussels.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo (who is presently on his final day of COVID self-isolation ahead of a return to the office on Tuesday), and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, were both able to connect virtually into the meeting from Gibraltar.The Attorney General, Michael Llamas CMG QC and the Gibraltar representative in Brussels, Daniel D’Amato, were present in the negotiating room.Mr Picardo delivered an opening statement for Gibraltar.

