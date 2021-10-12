Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 127 (120: residents, 7: visitors)Recovered cases: 5456 (+5)Self-isolation: 143Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 82,052 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 24 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 12 was a close contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,959Vaccines done (second dose): 39,7141st Booster: 918

There are 25 new positive cases in Gibraltar today

9 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 9. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50.

16 Unvaccinated individual

10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

