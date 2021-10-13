Health minister must think that poisonous plants are healthy

Last Friday, as part of the celebrations organised by the GHA to celebrate World Mental Health Day, the GHA’s Mental Health Services organised an awareness event which took place at the Midtown Park.

The event was opened by the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento and the GHA’s Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Ashim Bettadapura. A number of activities were organised which aimed to engage the community and raise awareness about the importance of mental health and well-being.The event was held in a park where there are poisonous plants, Ms Sacramento must think that poisonous plants are healthy. Presumably she believes what her colleague, environment minister John Cortes apparently thinks and not the worldwide evidence about the poisonous nature of such plants.

