G.I.D.A at the International Dance Federation World Dance Championships

The first half was held back in June. This is now the second year that G.I.D.A. has competed On Line at The I.D.F. World Championships due to the pandemic .The I.D.F. decided to divide the 2021 Championships into two halves in order to cater for the 19 different dance styles that usually compete over 3 stages on the live event. 10 Nations participated Gibraltar, England, France, Spain, Russia, Moldova, Poland, Russia, Croatia and Hungry. Over 1250 dancers and over 1000 choreographies.

13-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR