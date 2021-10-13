Aircraft aborted landing

by PANORAMA reporter Last Monday afternoon, there was the case of a woman and her three dogs crossing the runway whilst the barriers were down. The MOD issued a press statement about it -but PANORAMA has now acquired photos about the incident.

At the time the MOD said the priority was the safety of the aircraft which was due to land. There was no risk to aircraft safety. But PANORAMA understands that the aircraft actually had to abort landing.One of our photos shows the aircraft after its abort landing.

