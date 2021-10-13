‘Cooperation’ between Gibraltar and Spanish police may be the name of the game

by MARK VIALES Gibraltar and Spanish border control around the Rock have clashed on countless occasions on land and at sea in a series of politically motivated assaults on British sovereignty.

Spain has intensified its invasion of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters during Gibrexit negotiations (830 incursions in 2020 compared to around 300 in previous years) that include cooperation on police and customs. However, both Gibraltar and UK governments believe a deal can still be struck that will ensure a working alliance between border officials from Gibraltar, the UK, Spain and the European Union.With such striking differences in approach, the New Year’s Eve agreement between Gibraltar, the UK and Spain introduced a mediator in the form of Frontex, a European Union border police body.

13-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR