Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 142 (136: residents, 6: visitors)Recovered cases: 5464 (+8)Self-isolation: 162Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 82,170 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 23 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 15 was a close contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,961Vaccines done (second dose): 39,7251st Booster: 1,394

There are 23 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

9 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.

14 Unvaccinated individual

9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

