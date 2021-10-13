Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 142 (136: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5464 (+8)
Self-isolation: 162
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 82,170 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 23 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 15 was a close contact of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,961
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,725
1st Booster: 1,394
There are 23 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
9 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
14 Unvaccinated individual
9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
13-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar could become a driver of DIGITAL CURRENCIES
- Prostate Cancer Group thanked for donation
- WORKS COMMENCE ON NEW BISHOP FITZGERALD UPPER PRIMARY AND GOVERNOR’S MEADOW LOWER PRIMARY SCHOOLS AFTER TENDER AWARD
- MS Borealis on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar
- THE GIBRALTARIAN
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- ‘Cooperation’ between Gibraltar and Spanish police may be the name of the game
- Aircraft aborted landing