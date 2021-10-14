MS Borealis on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar

Minister Vijay Daryanani has welcomed the MS Borealis cruise ship on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar.
The ship has been sailing for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines since July 2021, which is a UK-based, Norwegian-owned cruise shipping line with four cruise ships. This vessel holds 702 cabins, with a standard capacity of 1,360 passengers and 662 crew.
MS Borealis arrived at the Gibraltar port yesterday morning at 0800hrs and will depart at 2000hrs.
