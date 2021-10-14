MS Borealis on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar

The ship has been sailing for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines since July 2021, which is a UK-based, Norwegian-owned cruise shipping line with four cruise ships. This vessel holds 702 cabins, with a standard capacity of 1,360 passengers and 662 crew.MS Borealis arrived at the Gibraltar port yesterday morning at 0800hrs and will depart at 2000hrs.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR