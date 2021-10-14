WORKS COMMENCE ON NEW BISHOP FITZGERALD UPPER PRIMARY AND GOVERNOR’S MEADOW LOWER PRIMARY SCHOOLS AFTER TENDER AWARD

The Government has agreed the sale of the plot of land comprised of the area that was the old Bayside Comprehensive School and the old St Anne’s Middle School to the highest bidder.

This followed an Expression of Interest process for the site which has been earmarked for redevelopment for many years now.The award has been made to the TNG Global Foundation in the sum of £21,200,000.00 (twenty one million, two hundred thousand pounds sterling).The agreed sum is considerably in excess of other bids received for the plot and reflects the long term investment objectives of the TNG Global Foundation.The TNG Global Foundation was recently established in Gibraltar by Mr Tuan Tran, the ultimate beneficial owner of Trusted Novus Bank.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR