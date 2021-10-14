Prostate Cancer Group thanked for donation

The Chief Minister, Minister for Health and Acting Medical Director met with representatives of Prostate Cancer Gibraltar to thank them for their fundraising efforts towards the purchase of new equipment for the GHA Urology Department.

Through their Buddy network, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar support men and their families in dealing with the implications and consequences of a diagnosis of prostate cancer. Building upon their previous donations to the department over recent years, the group have made significant efforts in fundraising towards the purchase of a state o the art Transperineal MRI Fusion Guided Ultrasound Prostate biopsy system. In partnership with a Trust, they have managed to raise a substantial amount of funds enabling the GHA to purchase the new equipment for the Urology department.

14-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR