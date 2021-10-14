Gibraltar could become a driver of DIGITAL CURRENCIES

Bitcoin is the most renowned crypto currency, but there are others on the market such as Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and LiteCoin.Essentially block chain is a decentralised distributed ledger of transaction, that can be distributed and duplicated across a network of computer systems on the blockchain.It has advantages in that it is a secure system, making it difficult to change, hack into or even cheat the system.For every block on the chain there are a number of registered transactions, and every time there is a new transaction on the blockchain, a record is then added to every participant’s ledger.

14-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR