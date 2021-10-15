Baby Loss Awareness Week marked by local Wave of Light Candlelight Vigil

Baby Loss Awareness Week is held annually from 9th to 15th October. It is an opportunity to mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or at or soon after birth.In the UK, it is estimated that 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss during pregnancy or birth.Baby STEPP’s are a charity in Gibraltar that offers support through Early Parenthood and Pregnancies. Before BabySTEPPs became a registered charity in 2012, but founder and Chairperson Kate Llufrio initiated efforts to commemorate Baby Loss Awareness Day locally in 2009. The overall aim of the charity is to provide support through early parenthood and pregnancy.“What we want to do is bring parenting issues to the forefront because whilst parenthood is one of the most joyful journey’s anyone can embark on, it is also commonly fraught with uncertainties and sadly sometimes, even heartache.” Said Louise Busto, Vice-Chairperson of the charity.

