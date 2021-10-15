PANORAMA SURVEY of the latest COVID CASES

A survey of the latest COVID cases, covering the entire month of September, being the latest full month available, shows that the elderly are not the most vulnerable, according to official figures.

Out of a total of 108 VACCINATED cases, there were only 4 each in the elderly age segments of 70-75 and 75-80.Yet, in the middle age segments, the number of cases was as high as 17.In fact, in the 35-55 age group a total of 60 cases were recorded.And in a total of 77 UNVACCINATED cases, the highest number was in the 10-15 age group with 28 cases, with 7 in the 0-5 group; 10 in the5-10 group and 6 in the 15-20 group. Other age groups were further down the list, with the elderly 70-75, 75-80 and 80-85 groups recording one each.

15-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR