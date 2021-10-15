Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 160 (156: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5478 (+7)Self-isolation: 188Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 82,572 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 13 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,970Vaccines done (second dose): 39,7511st Booster: 2,245

There are 13 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

6 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90.

7 Unvaccinated individual

7. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40.

