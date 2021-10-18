WOMAN OF THE WEEK - Daphne Alcantara

Daphne Alcantara is a name you may have heard a lot over the past month due to her dedication and involvement with the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society. As the chairperson of GADS since 2012, Daphne has spent the last 10 years raising awareness of the disease in the local community via walks, events and flag days.

As well as her involvement with the society, for over four decades Daphne has worked in the freight business. She said: “My life has been working. I had my own freight company, so that is what I’ve done all my life really. I’ve seen the transition from when we had a closed frontier, when goods used to come to Gibraltar by air freight or sea, and then things have started to change when we had overland trucks coming to Gibraltar and that changed the whole thing.“I’ve done over 40 years in the freight world, when I started it wasn’t my own business but when I finished it was, as I’ve recently retired.”

