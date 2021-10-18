The Gibraltarian has proved his worth in many ways

by DR. H.W. HOWES Not all the Gibraltarians and not all the English are “nice” people, but the best of each could mix more in the hopes of breaking down some at least of the barriers. Since the 1939-45 war, some of these barriers have fallen, but much more goodwill on both sides is needed.

Gibraltar owes much to Britain, but Britain has needed and needs Gibraltar, and it is entirely in her interests to have not only loyal subjects of the Crown, but a civilian population which feels it "really belongs". A greater knowledge or English by the Gibraltarian would be a power in breaking down suspicion and misunderstanding, and the Englishman, and perhaps more important the Englishwoman, might try to enter more closely, and on equal terms into the life of the people of the Colony.More must be learned of each other's outlook, customs, traditions and ways of thought and more, mutual respect should follow. The English and Gibraltarian communities should mix much more and not underestimate one another. Both should try to appraise their respective merits and give each other the maximum of courtesy and recognition of possessing the same citizenship.

18-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR