Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 158 (155: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5509 (+10)Self-isolation: 184Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 82,768 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 11 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,973Vaccines done (second dose): 39,7691st Booster: 3,714

There are 11 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

4 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.

7 Unvaccinated individual

5. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

18-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR