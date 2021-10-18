Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 158 (155: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5509 (+10)
Self-isolation: 184
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 82,768 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 11 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,973
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,769
1st Booster: 3,714
There are 11 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
4 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
7 Unvaccinated individual
5. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
