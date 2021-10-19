Power Outage affects most of Gibraltar

This outage was the most serious and significant in some years, and was mitigated by the equipment responding properly in shutting down and thereby preventing any further damage or incident.The outage was caused by a fault in the 11KV High Voltage Distribution Switch and not by a failure in the power generation at the North Mole Power Station. The fault in the Switch correctly isolated the damage to ensure that no further damage occurred and that work on restoring power to affected areas could commence.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR