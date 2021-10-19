Gibraltar Defence Police recruits

Two officers formerly served with the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) will be deployed to operational duties after a short period of initial training.The remaining six officers will travel to the UK to begin their course on the 25th October 2021. For the first time in the force’s history, the officers will undergo initial training with colleagues in the Ministry of Defence Police. In addition to law and procedure this will include initial training to qualify them as Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs).

