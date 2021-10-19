RGP make fresh appeal in Michael Montegriffo case

by MEGAN STRINGER The Royal Gibraltar Police have this week released a fresh appeal in the case of Michael Montegriffo, by releasing CCTV stills of people in the area prior to the incident, to see if these people could help with further inquiries.

Mr Montegriffo, who was 58 years of age, was found lying on the ground with multiple head injuries at Gavino’s Dwellings on Prince Edward’s Road, on Saturday 7th July 2018 at around 11:15am. He was wearing a red t-shirt and blue denim shorts and was swiftly rushed to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.The Police have stressed that the individuals who feature in the CCTV stills are not suspects and are more people of interest who could help with information.

