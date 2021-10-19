Government publishes details of Bayside / St Anne’s bids

The Opposition, in trying to find some way to criticise these excellent arrangements, cannot get away from the fact that the combined plots of the old St Anne’s School and the old Bayside School have been sold for development to the commercial entity that bid millions more than anyone else.The Government recalls that ‘Expressions of Interest’ for the site were invited at the end of 2017.The bids received were as follows:Bidder No 1 - £5,100,000Bidder No 2 – No premium stated, wanted more information and sought negotiations.Bidder No 1 – No premium stated, wanted more information and sought negotiations.Bidder No 2 – No premium stated, wanted more information and sought negotiations.It should be noted that although Bidder No 2 expressed an interest in both plots, it was nonetheless obvious that the land was being undervalued by those commercial entities who had expressed an interest.

