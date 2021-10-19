GFA: Too little too late for fairer UEFA funds distribution

However, made up of the Rock’s Premier League clubs chairmen that include multi-million-pound clubs together with amateur ones, there were major disagreements on how funds should be distributed. In a deal struck earlier this year, after almost a decade under the UEFA banner, the Gibraltar Football Association has finally restructured UEFA prize money to provide funds for all clubs. This includes those failing to qualify for European competition, which will come as a godsend to lower-level clubs striving to compete against the giants of local football.

