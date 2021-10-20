DPC failed to scrutinise GFA’s outrageous 8,000 seater White Elephant Stadium

by MARK VIALES The Gibraltar Department and Planning Commission refused to correctly analyse the Gibraltar FA’s outrageous proposal in 2018 to expand the Victoria Stadium to 8,000 seats.

Valid arguments raised in 2014 by the commission against the excessive size of the initial Europa Point Stadium project appear to have been dropped four years later. The GFA’s egocentric dream to erect a new stadium that can hold a quarter of the population, therefore, came true in 2018 when the DPC unanimously gave outline planning permission to the proposal without scrutiny.

