Attorney General’s Statement on the Lishman matter

‘The creators of the petition fail to point out that the matter they complain of was considered by me at their request. As part of that investigation by me, the advice of a leading English criminal practitioner was sought on the handling of the case. Based on that advice and on my careful consideration of the matter,

I determined that the allegations were unfounded and that the DPP had acted entirely properly. I am satisfied that the decisions that were taken by the prosecution were taken in accordance with the various codes that govern crown prosecutors and in consultation with the victim's family and the RGP officer in charge and considering any available new evidence.

‘The family have submitted a complaint to the Admissions & Disciplinary Committee, as is their right to so do, and this is now the correct forum in which their complaint should be considered,’

- Michael Llamas, CMG QC,H.M. Attorney General for Gibraltar.

20-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR