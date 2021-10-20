Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 - 14:16
Wednesday 20th October 2021
Total tests done: 377,494
Test results pending: 38
Test results received: 377,456
Confirmed cases: 5803 (+23)


Active cases: 186 (181: residents, 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5515 (+5)
Self-isolation: 214
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 83,305 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 22 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,173
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,796
1st Booster: 4,508

There are 23 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

9 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75.

13 Unvaccinated individual
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.

1 Unknown vaccination status
23. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 15-20.

