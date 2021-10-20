Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 186 (181: residents, 5: visitors)Recovered cases: 5515 (+5)Self-isolation: 214Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 83,305 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 22 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,173Vaccines done (second dose): 39,7961st Booster: 4,508

There are 23 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

9 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75.

13 Unvaccinated individual

10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.

1 Unknown vaccination status

23. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 15-20.

20-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR