Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 186 (181: residents, 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5515 (+5)
Self-isolation: 214
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 83,305 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 22 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,173
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,796
1st Booster: 4,508
There are 23 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
9 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75.
13 Unvaccinated individual
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.
1 Unknown vaccination status
23. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 15-20.
20-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Sancus Golf Day raises £15,000 for charity
- Power Outage: Wednesday
- TNG offered more than anyone else for Bayside/ St Anne’s plot
- Fan of GBC gives them over £14 million
- Attorney General’s Statement on the Lishman matter
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Protect Freedom of Speech of Citizens, says Azopardi
- DPC failed to scrutinise GFA’s outrageous 8,000 seater White Elephant Stadium