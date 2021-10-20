Sancus Golf Day raises £15,000 for charity

Lino Brydges and Karen Dowie,Sancus (Gibraltar) hosted the event, supported by Hayley Potts, Amanda Overland and Matt Davies from Sancus (Jersey).RICC is a Gibraltar based charity whose principal aims are to help find a cure for childhood cancers and to minimise the harmful effects of treatment on patients. Since its inception in 1989, RICC has consistently supported a small team of scientists based at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London who have been instrumental in the development of an immunology based treatment and cure.Lino Brydges, Sancus (Gibraltar) said, "Sancus is delighted to be able to support such a worthy cause whilst also getting to spend some time with work colleagues and friends after what has been an unusual few years for us all. The event went incredibly well and managed to raise a substantial sum for RICC."Craig Sacarello, representing RICC adds, "I would like to thank Lino and the team at Sancus for the incredible effort in raising funds and increasing awareness of the charity. The generosity of the Sancus donation means a lot to us."

20-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR