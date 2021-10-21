Vaccine rollout for 12-15 year olds
There will be an additional vaccination clinic for 12-15 year olds during November to allow young people who may have changed their minds and now want to be vaccinated, or those who were unable to be vaccinated today, to receive their vaccine.
Prof Ian Cumming, Chairman of the vaccination committee added: Almost 84,000 doses of vaccine against COVID -19 have been given in Gibraltar since January 2021. Included in this figure are over 4,000 booster doses given to front line health and care staff, people over 50, and clinically vulnerable people. This phase of the vaccination programme will continue until the end of November. The UK government has confirmed that Gibraltar will continue to be supplied with vaccine to complete this phase of the programme in this time-scale”.
PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
