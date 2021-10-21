Vaccine rollout for 12-15 year olds

Following the arrival in Gibraltar of an additional 8,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccines last week, the programme to vaccinate young people in Gibraltar who wanted to take up the offer of a COVID-19 vaccine has commenced. Originally planned for after the mid-term break, the early delivery of vaccines from the UK to Gibraltar meant that the team from the GHA which included nurses from ERS were able to bring forward the planned vaccination programme for young people by 2-3 weeks, allowing us to give protection to these young people and their families sooner than anticipated.



There will be an additional vaccination clinic for 12-15 year olds during November to allow young people who may have changed their minds and now want to be vaccinated, or those who were unable to be vaccinated today, to receive their vaccine.

Prof Ian Cumming, Chairman of the vaccination committee added: Almost 84,000 doses of vaccine against COVID -19 have been given in Gibraltar since January 2021. Included in this figure are over 4,000 booster doses given to front line health and care staff, people over 50, and clinically vulnerable people. This phase of the vaccination programme will continue until the end of November. The UK government has confirmed that Gibraltar will continue to be supplied with vaccine to complete this phase of the programme in this time-scale”.

21-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR