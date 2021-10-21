Police act on anti-social driving

During a crackdown on anti-social driving, the RGP set up Operation Drive Safe checkpoints and reported drivers for 26 offences during the hours of 5pm and 1am.



These included speeding, dangerous driving and using mobile phones whilst driving a vehicle.A team of RGP officers have been targeting a number of antisocial driving hot spots this month.

In their first deployment, officers spent five evenings in the Mid Harbour Estate and Peter Isola Promenade area, following complaints from local residents about bad driving.

21-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR