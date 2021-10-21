Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 198 (193: residents, 5: visitors)Recovered cases: 5524 (+9)Self-isolation: 220Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 83,433 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 21 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,283Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8021st Booster: 4,972

There are 21 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

8 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20.

13 Unvaccinated individual

9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5.

21-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR