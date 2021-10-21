Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 198 (193: residents, 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5524 (+9)
Self-isolation: 220
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 83,433 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 21 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,283
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,802
1st Booster: 4,972
There are 21 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
8 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20.
13 Unvaccinated individual
9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5.
21-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- BATTLE OF TRAFALGAR REMEMBRANCE
- Reception for ‘Running 4 Reilly’ Marathon Team
- Police act on anti-social driving
- Vaccine rollout for 12-15 year olds
- The ghost of a hard Brexit haunting Gibraltar
- Company Subterranean Training
- Apparent scramble to award tenders to the same entity
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update