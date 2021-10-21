Reception for ‘Running 4 Reilly’ Marathon Team

The Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, hosted an evening reception for the ‘Running 4 Reilly’ team. This group of family and friends run the London Royal Parks Half Marathon to raise funds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. The team is named after Reilly Roper, a five-year-old who is thankfully recovering from leukaemia having received treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.



His Worship welcomed Reilly’s parents Kevin and Catherine Roper, and his siblings Holly and Caitlyn to the Mayor’s Parlour to acknowledge ‘Team Reilly’, the marathon participants, comprised of Becca Ramirez, Louis Bado, Louise Gonçalves, Seamus Byrne, Dominic Hernandez and Julian Hernandez. The runner’s families also attended to help celebrate the achievement.

Originally scheduled for October last year, the Marathon was postponed due to COVID-19 and finally took place on 10th October 2021. The team challenged themselves mentally and physically to run 13.1 miles, and have raised almost £30,000 to date.

The fundraising continues with a closing date of 11th November.

His Worship described Reilly as a ‘superhero’ and an inspiration to all that meet him. He praised Reilly’s parents and family for forging ahead in the face of adversity, adding he was humbled and impressed by their friends and supporters who got together to raise funds for such a worthy cause. He concluded that Reilly’s story has touched the heart of the entire community.

21-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR