Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 183 (180: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5557 (+33)Self-isolation: 204Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 83,530 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 17 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,440Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8021st Booster: 5,334

There are 18 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

6 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20.

11 Unvaccinated individual

7. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.

1 Unknown vaccination status

18. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 60-65.

