Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Friday, October 22, 2021 - 13:35
Friday 22nd October 2021
Total tests done: 379,429
Test results pending: 100
Test results received: 379,329
Confirmed cases: 5842 (+18)


Active cases: 183 (180: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5557 (+33)
Self-isolation: 204
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 83,530 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 17 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,440
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,802
1st Booster: 5,334

There are 18 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

6 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20.

11 Unvaccinated individual
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.

1 Unknown vaccination status
18. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 60-65.

