Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 183 (180: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5557 (+33)
Self-isolation: 204
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 83,530 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 17 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,440
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,802
1st Booster: 5,334
There are 18 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
6 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20.
11 Unvaccinated individual
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.
1 Unknown vaccination status
18. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 60-65.
22-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Montagu Sea Bathing Pavilion Plaque Restoration
- Should there not be an inquiry into GBC?
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Outline planning application for King George V site approved
- GFA has crushed football dream for a generation of local youth
- BATTLE OF TRAFALGAR REMEMBRANCE
- Reception for ‘Running 4 Reilly’ Marathon Team
- Police act on anti-social driving