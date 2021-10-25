THEN AND NOW

“IT WAS ONE OF THE BEST THINGS I’VE EVER DONE” said Miss Gibraltar 2012 Jessica Baldachino
by MEGAN STRINGER
Jessica Baldachino first entered Miss Gibraltar in 2011 to challenge herself, to prove to herself that she could take part in a beauty pageant. That year, she won 1st Princess.
After the pageant ended, she thought to herself, if she had been able to get that far; who’s to say she couldn’t end up winning the Miss Gibraltar title?
This pushed her to enter again the following year in 2012, where she ended up winning and crowned Miss Gibraltar 2012.
It has been almost a decade since she won, and since the competition Jessica has been working as a secondary school languages teacher. The 34-year-old has also got married and is now a mum to a daughter born at the beginning of 2020, which she notes is one of the few good things to come out of last year.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
25-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR