New strategy for Road to the Lines redevelopment

The Government said today that it regrets that it has not been possible to proceed with the wholesale redevelopment of Road to the Lines in the manner which had originally been planned.

It will be recalled that an Expression of Interest closed in October 2019 for the re-development of Road to the Lines into a mixed-use development comprising primarily residential units and some commercial outlets. The Government also published at the time a preferred concept design for a scheme which included some 100 studio apartments and 8 commercial units.There were four entities who submitted proposals to the Government in response to the advertisement.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR