Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 178 (175: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5611 (+20)
Self-isolation: 199
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 83,676 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 13 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,546
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,803
1st Booster: 7,021
There are 13 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
11 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65.
2 Unvaccinated individual
12. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
25-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
