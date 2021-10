The Gibraltar Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC) Office last week hosted a series of meetings aimed at nurturing and boosting our business links with the Commonwealth.

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Advisory Forum (CAF) and the CWEIC Strategic Partners’ Delivery Group (SPDG) were hosted for the first time by former Governor and CWEIC Gibraltar Chairman, Lt Gen Ed Davis, alongside Country Director Jared Peralta.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR