GFA ‘lives in luxury and rejects local businesses’

The community is growing increasingly frustrated with the GFA’s excessive secret celebrity lifestyle to the detriment of local football development, but there seems to be no way of stopping it. Now a local travel agent who wished to remain anonymous has told PANORAMA that the Gibraltar FA snubbed them in favour of a luxury UK charter airline for away games.“We were told by the GFA that it had no reason to do business with local companies,” the local travel agent said. “It saddens all of us that they said these words.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR