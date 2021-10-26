We must put Gibraltar first and unite, says VOGG

They also discussed with Mr. Picardo all aspects of the continued defense of Gibraltar internationally and the strategy that the Government is undertaking in that respect; also we have been reassured by Mr. Picardo that there is no chance of any concessions being made in these negotiations by the GSLP Liberal government of Fabian Picardo, Joseph Garcia, Sir Joe Bossano or any of their government ministers in this matter."We believe that during this time of important negotiations it will not help Gibraltar at all for there to be any show of division between the people of Gibraltar in this matter and we should show our Gibraltarian unity, to the EU and Spain.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR